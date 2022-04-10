Mason City police investigate third shooting in the span of a week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mason City police are investigating the city’s third shooting in the span of three days.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday night in the 600 block of 10th Street NE. Police found a home there struck by gun fire.

No one was hurt in the incident and it doesn’t appear to be related to the other two shootings that happened earlier in Mason City this week.

“While the events over the last three days are certainly cause for concern, we urge our community to respond productively to these challenges. It is an opportunity for leadership for parents, mentors, and those with information about these incidents to share it with law enforcement,” MCPD said in a statement to KTTC. “It is also a chance to model what responsible citizenship looks like for young people in our community. Our residents are co-producers of public safety with MCPD. We appreciate your support and cooperation as we look to hold accountable those who have been responsible for these incidents this week.”

Anyone with information, or video surveillance, is asked to call MCPD at 641-421-3636.

