Celebration of historic Maverick men’s hockey season Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hockey fans can celebrate the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Monday evening at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the program running from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and fans can enter the building at the main lobby doors.

The celebration will feature introduction of this year’s team, along with comments from city dignitaries, university staff, players and head coach Mike Hastings.

Minnesota State finished the historic season with a 38-6-0 record, captured this year’s Central Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season and post-season championships and earned wins over Harvard and Notre Dame as NCAA Albany Regional champs.

The Mavericks made the school’s second-straight NCAA Frozen Four appearance where they defeated Minnesota to advance to Saturday’s championship game versus Denver.

Mike Hastings was named the recipient of the Spencer Penrose Award as the nation’s top men’s hockey coach for the second straight year and senior goaltender Dryden McKay was named the recipient of the Hobey Baker Award as the country’s top player in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.

