Rochester resident hosts 24th annual Jackie’s Easter Egg Hunt

By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Easter is just around the corner, and folks are getting ready with all the holiday festivities like Easter egg hunts.

Saturday was the 24th annual Jackie’s Easter Egg Hunt at Badger Ridge Park in Rochester. Around 500 people attended the egg hunt.

Rochester resident Jackie Beltz first started hosting an Easter egg hunt for her family and close friends. Now it’s grown to the entire community of Rochester.

Beltz and her small team laid out more than 25,000 eggs all over the park for children of all ages to gather.

When Beltz was asked why she continues to put this on every year, she said the answer was obvious.

“The kids. When you’re standing out in the middle of the field and you’re looking at them as their all lined up ready to go, and they are so excited, because they can see the color out there. It’s what drives me,”

Like all great Easter egg hunts, Beltz’s eggs were filled with candy, temporary tattoos, stickers and more. Besides a few donations Beltz’s received, she bought most of the supplies herself.

