Police investigate gunfire in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are investigating gunshots in NW Rochester Friday night.

Police responded to a report of multiple gun shots in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue NW around 10 p.m. Authorities report multiple gun shots were fired at a home in the neighborhood. Three people were inside at the time, but no one was hurt.

Investigators are asking anyone with video or information about the incident to call RPD at 507-328-6800 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.

This is an active investigation.

