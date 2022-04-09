Advertisement

Former Alexandria police chief charged with theft

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) - A former Alexandria police chief was arrested and charged with theft for using city funds to purchase items for his personal use.

After a yearlong investigation, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the 57-year-old Richard Wyffels, who retired in September 2020, charged more than $65,700 to a city-issued credit card, beginning in December 2014.

None of the items that were purchased could be found in the Police Department. Wyffels was arrested Friday. The investigation is ongoing.

