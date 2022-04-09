Advertisement

Beautiful weather continue Sunday; Rain and storm chances next week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Quiet conditions are ahead for tonight with temperatures in the mid-30s and partly cloudy skies. Light winds are expected out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Another beautiful day is on tap for Sunday with seasonal temperatures in the mid-50s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for the day with breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Tracking our next weather-maker
Monday starts the new work week off on a quiet note with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.

All eyes turn towards our next spring storm system as it takes aim at the Upper Midwest for the midweek. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid-50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Additional showers are possible Thursday with temperatures in the low 40s. The exact storm track is still unclear at this time, so a couple of questions still remain. Could some storms become strong to severe? Could we see some snow out of this system?

Cooler weather settles in on the backside of this system for the start of the weekend with temperatures only looking to manage the low to mid-40s.

7-Day Forecast
