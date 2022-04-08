Windy and cold weather continues today, but the weekend looks sunnier, less windy, and much warmer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The same storm system that has been plaguing the entire region with cold winds, rain, and snow for the past three days continues to bring raw, unpleasant weather to the area for our Friday. We’ll have light snow showers in the morning hours with little if any accumulation in the area. A few breaks of sunshine will be possible late in the afternoon and just before sunset this evening, helping temperatures climb to the low 40s. A harsh northwest breeze will keep wind chill levels in the 20s for the most part, with gusts reaching 25 to 30 miles per hour throughout the day.

Temperatures will take a tumble tonight as skies clear off and the wind becomes much lighter late in the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s and wind chill values will be in the teens.

High pressure will work its way across the region on Saturday, bringing abundant sunshine and much lighter winds for a change. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with just a hint of a northwest breeze.

Warmer air will build northward into the region on Sunday ahead of a weak storm system that will be grazing the area to the northwest in the afternoon. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds with afternoon high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s with a gusty southeast breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

A few light rain showers will be possible Sunday night with spotty showers still in the area early Monday. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds Monday with a gusty south breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Another storm system will bring a chance of light rain to the area Tuesday afternoon and evening with scattered thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning as a cold front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect sunshine and gusty winds for both days surrounding those rain chances and high temperatures will be in the 50s.

Expect sunshine and some scattered clouds Thursday with high temperatures in the 40s with more 40s in store for next Friday. Another round of light rain will be possible next Friday afternoon and Saturday, but Easter Sunday is looking dry right now with temperatures looking seasonably cool in the 40s.

