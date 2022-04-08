Advertisement

Rochester NAACP reacts to SCOTUS confirmation; First Black woman on Supreme Court

MGN- Ketanji Brown Jackson
MGN- Ketanji Brown Jackson(MGN)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Thursday, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was confirmed as the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

“Elation, just unbridled joy and that’s in juxtaposition to my feelings over the past couple of weeks. When she was so maligned and put through so much trauma,” said Barbara Jordan, Rochester NAACP Secretary.

Jordan felt the senate hearings for Jackson’s nomination to the court was traumatizing to watch.

“I can only imagine what it was like for her to be in the midst of that circle of people, none of whom look like her,” she said.

Jordan also believes that out of the courts more than 200 years of existence, a Black woman serving is overdue.

“I forget the total number of justices it’s over 100 that have been appointed to the supreme court. And to not ever have had a Black woman, that’s significant when you consider the growing number of African Americans in the judiciary in this country to not have had an African American on the court. So, it is very significant,” she said.

Jordan also hopes all women are inspired by the new justice.

I think people should recognize what this says to young women in this country of all colors. Young women, older women,” Jordan said. “When one of us succeeds, all of us succeed.”

