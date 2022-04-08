Rising costs of all foods hitting food shelves and grocery shoppers hard

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “It’s a very scary time for people,” said Rebecca Snapp, the Rochester Salvation Army’s director of community engagement.

According to the USDA, food prices are already relatively high compared to years past, and they expect that to continue for anything consumers put on your dinner plate.

“I used to be able to buy a pack of chicken for a few bucks, and now I’m almost $23 into a pack of chicken,” said Ashley Wainis.

“I definitely try not to worry too much, but it does affect the budget,” said Heather Pilgrim.

Silver Lake Foods in Rochester says it has a loyal group of shoppers, so the number of shoppers hasn’t declined. However, they added that many are changing their buying habits. Their shoppers would agree.

“We’ve done a lot of bulk shopping,” said Wainis.

“I’m buying off brand stuff instead of the brand names,” said Pilgrim

“I find myself not buying as much, I just buy what I need for the week,” said Brian Erwin.

Food costs are not just hitting grocery shoppers. Food Banks and food shelves are also seeing these effects.

“We definitely have seen an increase in need,” said Jessica Sund, the director of development and communications at Channel One Regional Food Bank in Southeast Minnesota.

“The rising cost of everything is certainly making it that much harder for all of the working families that we’re seeing,” said Snapp.

Channel One Food Bank and Rochester’s Salvation Army are seeing it from both ends: with more people needing more food, and with donors giving less.

“A lot of those manufacturers that used to give us large donations, those have kind of tightened up a bit,” said Sund.

“There’s definitely a year’s worth of need of food in this food shelf,” said Snapp.

