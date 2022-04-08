Advertisement

Police: Couple facing charges after 3 children go missing for weeks

Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, were last seen on March 23...
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, were last seen on March 23 in Missouri.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A Missouri-area prosecutor has charged a mother and her wife in the disappearance of three children.

KY3 reports Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly have been charged with three counts of interference with custody or removed from the state.

Investigators said Barnes told Beverly’s mother, their legal guardian, she was taking the children to a court appearance on March 23. However, they never showed up to that appearance.

The children, Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, have not been seen since. Police said they believed the women took them to Arizona.

Investigators said they contacted Barnes’s mother, and she initially told them the women and the kids were in Arizona. However, she later changed her story and said she would not cooperate with the investigation.

A children’s food stamp card was used at a Walmart in Queen Creek, Arizona, according to police.

The FBI has since been called to help work the case, and authorities urged anyone with further information to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
Pat Lund
Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund
Rochester Police Department vehicle
Rochester police searching for jewelry theft suspects
Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.
Microplastics found in lungs of living humans for the first time, study says

Latest News

Walz signing bill
Governor Walz signs $1 million bird flu relief bill
Pat Lund
Eagles Cancer Telethon reflect on Pat Lund’s impact
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap