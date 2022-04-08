Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a long battle with an illness, former KTTC sports director Pat Lund has passed away, according to his family.

Lund retired from KTTC in 2020 after 30 years of covering sports in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. His impact and legacy reached thousands of high school athletes, their families and communities big and small.

Funeral services haven’t been announced yet.

KTTC will have more on Pat’s legacy on air and online.

