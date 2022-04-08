Minnesota State clinches spot in national championship game for first time ever

BOSTON (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Gophers 5-1 Thursday night in the Frozen Four to advance to the national championship game for the first time in program history.

The Gophers took an early 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal scored by Matthew Knies, who was assisted by Bryce Brodzinski.

The Mavericks went on to avenge last year’s semifinal loss by scoring five unanswered goals to finish out the game.

Lucas Sowder and Ondrej Pavel set up Benton Maass for the first of two Minnesota State goals in the second period. Reggie Lutz found the back of the net for the Mavericks a short time later after being assisted by David Silye and Jake Livingstone.

The Mavericks went into the second intermission with a 2-1 advantage.

Mike Hastings’ team wouldn’t let off the gas pedal in the third period, with goals coming from Pavel, Silye, and Brendan Furry.

The Mavericks will now play Denver in the national championship game Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

