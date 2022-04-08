Mayo Clinic recommends second COVID booster amid concerns of another surge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts are increasingly concerned that another surge of positive cases are on the horizon.

Those same experts are now advising the public to consider getting a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This recommendation for the second booster is a way to help get ahead of this next possible surge.

COVID-19 vaccine (KTTC)

Some of the newest strains, like the BA2 variant, are said to be 200 times more transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain.

“Ontario is having a surge, well over 100,000 cases a day,” Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Greg Poland said. “The whole northeast corridor of the U.S. is starting to surge, 84 percent plus of their cases are BA2 and New York for example, has 1,500 new cases. Hospitalization rates in Ontario have gone up 36 percent in a week, the same is true in the U.K.”

Poland says the number of variants continues to grow and become more transmissible, so it’s important to remain vigilant and get boosted.

“In fact, what’s called the R-naught, the basic reproductive rate, which is a description of if I were to get infected, on average how many people do I spread it to,” Poland said. “We are now at an R-naught with this virus of 12. The most contagious human virus we know is measles and that R-naught is 16.”

An Israeli study showed if you got the second booster, you are decreasing the risk of dying from COVID by 78 percent.

Poland says at this point, if you are an otherwise healthy person this second booster would be your fourth vaccine dose and for an immunocompromised person, this second booster would be your fifth dose.

