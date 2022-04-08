Advertisement

K-M’s Aby Shubert Excited for Next Level, Commits to Xavier

By Julian Mitchell
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s almost like it was meant to be, for Aby Shubert.

“I remember in 7th grade some girl started to call me ‘D1′, but I didn’t even know what that meant at the time,” Shubert said.

“I never saw this coming, but its awesome, it feels great.”

As she announced her commitment to play at Xavier University.

“Everything about it is awesome, the coaching staff, the arena if you’ve ever seen the arena its awesome, the campus, but most of all I knew the coaching staff wanted me they were really heavy on recruiting me.”

Xavier and Shubert a duo, as perfect as her jumpshot.

“They really need a shooter and obviously that’s what I’m best at so that’s what I’m going to give them and I’m super excited for it,” Shubert said.

Shubert’s career 41 percent average from three-point land just evidence of the work and all the jumpshots she’s put in.

“I started tearing up after I committed because of all the work I put into this started back in fourth grade when my dad made it a chore for me to shoot and then I just ended up falling in love with it.”

Now that love for the game has her on a stage with fellow Minnesotans like Paige Bueckers and Byron’s Ayoka Lee.

“That (Byron) is a town that is five minutes away from us. It’s crazy having all these different girls accomplishing all these different things out of Minnesota like Paige Bueckers from UCONN, I’ll get to play her like that’s crazy,” Shubert said.

She already has her name above Paige for the state single season free throw mark at 88 percent.

“Its awesome, when he told me that I was above Paige Bueckers I was like what.”

With the commitment done, Shubert can focus on her senior season and the real Minnesotan she wants to pass, K-M and Iowa State alum Kristen Scott for 2,000 career points.

“It would mean so much. I remember going to that game where she broke the scoring record and that was awesome and I never thought that I would be able to do that, but here I am having the opportunity to do that,” Shubert said.

