Governor Walz signs $1 million bird flu relief bill

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Minnesota Legislature rushed through $1 million in emergency funding to bolster the fight against bird flu, a highly contagious disease that has cost the state’s turkey farmers more than 1 million birds. Governor Tim Walz signed the bill Friday.

The number of Minnesota farms and birds affected by the highly pathogenic form of bird flu has doubled in less than a week.

Minnesota is the top turkey producing state, with nearly 700 farms that raise about 40 million birds per year. According to an update Thursday from the Board of Animal Health, the virus had infected 19 commercial turkey farms and two backyard flocks in 11 Minnesota counties with a combined 1,017,568 birds.

Across the U.S., the outbreak is the biggest since 2015, when producers had to kill more than 50 million birds to keep the virus from spreading. Cases have been reported in 24 states this year, with Iowa the hardest hit. The number of chickens and turkeys

The bill is meant to buy time by putting an extra $1 million into an emergency account at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to supplement the 400,000 currently there.

It will help pay for testing materials, equipment and personnel. Lawmakers are expected to field requests for more money later.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.