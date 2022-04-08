Fans gather for Twins home opener in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins open at home Friday after weather pushed the game from Thursday to Friday. The Twins take on the Seattle Mariners, first pitch is 3:10 p.m.

Before the big game, fans were able to get to Target Field early Friday morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for a free breakfast. Cars drove by to pick up their food, and others walked or biked to the stadium. Fans were given hot dogs, soda, salted nut rolls, Twins swag, and of course ice cream bars. Even though it was in the 30s... only in Minnesota.

Fans we spoke with say they are just happy to be back in person, interacting with other fans. This is the first home opener at Target Field since 2019 without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets to the game are still available, starting at $15 a ticket.

You can also get tickets at the box office.

