Advertisement

Eagles Cancer Telethon reflect on Pat Lund’s impact

Pat Lund
Pat Lund(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Not only did Pat Lund give back to the community through high school sports reporting, but also through The Eagles Cancer Telethon. Pat participated in the Telethon every year he was with KTTC.

Telethon executive director Teresa Chapman says Pat was passionate about the telethon’s mission.

“I had the pleasure of being up on stage with him, and getting his perspective on the telethon and his passion for it and his joy for volunteering,” she said.

Pat connected to the community members who helped put on the Telethon.

“He made it about the people, about the story, and he let you know that he cared,” she said.

Chapman felt a little nervous while on stage at the Telethon, but she said with Pat by her side, she felt more comfortable.

“He made you laugh, and he made me comfortable. For somebody that is a non-professional and to step on stage with people that know what they’re doing,” she said.

Pat brought so much to the Telethon from his infectious laugh, his playful jokes and his compassion for his community.

“He brought his personality that was larger than life, and he brought passion. He brought dedication, and he brought a heart. Pat will be remembered, and he’ll be remembered by us,” Chapman said.

RELATED STORY: Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
Pat Lund
Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund
Rochester Police Department vehicle
Rochester police searching for jewelry theft suspects
Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.
Microplastics found in lungs of living humans for the first time, study says

Latest News

Walz signing bill
Governor Walz signs $1 million bird flu relief bill
Pat Lund
Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Remembering Pat Lund
Remembering Pat Lund