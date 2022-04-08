Eagles Cancer Telethon reflect on Pat Lund’s impact

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Not only did Pat Lund give back to the community through high school sports reporting, but also through The Eagles Cancer Telethon. Pat participated in the Telethon every year he was with KTTC.

Telethon executive director Teresa Chapman says Pat was passionate about the telethon’s mission.

“I had the pleasure of being up on stage with him, and getting his perspective on the telethon and his passion for it and his joy for volunteering,” she said.

Pat connected to the community members who helped put on the Telethon.

“He made it about the people, about the story, and he let you know that he cared,” she said.

Chapman felt a little nervous while on stage at the Telethon, but she said with Pat by her side, she felt more comfortable.

“He made you laugh, and he made me comfortable. For somebody that is a non-professional and to step on stage with people that know what they’re doing,” she said.

Pat brought so much to the Telethon from his infectious laugh, his playful jokes and his compassion for his community.

“He brought his personality that was larger than life, and he brought passion. He brought dedication, and he brought a heart. Pat will be remembered, and he’ll be remembered by us,” Chapman said.

