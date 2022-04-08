Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Passionate, dedicated, fun, caring, and happy are just a few of the many words used to describe Pat Lund.

Pat, the KTTC Sports Director of 30 years, passed away after a long battle with an illness. He is not only a legend here at KTTC, but for all of Southeast Minnesota.

Pat’s legacy will live on in the countless people he touched during his career.

Current and former KTTC employees who had the privilege of working alongside Pat over his three decades in broadcasting are sharing their memories. Pat was more than just a colleague, but a true friend and an extraordinary man.

“Pat was passionate about sports, but even more, he was passionate about people. He cared about the athletes and coaches he covered on the news; he cared about the people in his community. I worked with Pat for more than two decades. I admired his work ethic as a colleague and I admired him as a friend, my TV brother. How lucky I feel to have known Pat.”

“Words cannot describe how much this man means to me. Pat Lund was the best friend and mentor I could have ever asked for. He was exceedingly driven, funny, and reliable. The world is a worse place now that he is not in it. I will love you forever, Pat. Thanks for everything.”

Pat Lund and Mark Poulose (KTTC)

“Pat made me laugh like no one else in the office. Always there to listen no matter the hour. For as amazing as he was at coverage of local sports and athletes, he was an even better guy. He covered many of my family members over the years, and we are all grateful to have known him.”

“I had the honor of sitting next to Pat Lund on the weekend anchor desk for several years. To me, he was a local legend, but he was so real. He gave the best life advice and I reflect often on his wise words. He dedicated his life’s work to the athletes of Southeast Minnesota and this region will not be quite the same without him.”

“Pat was a bright spot in our newsroom and it’s very obvious the mark he left on the community at large as well as on all of his co-workers. He never failed to make you laugh or put a smile on your face. He cared greatly about SE MN sports but also about you as a person, making sure young journalists understood what it meant to be in this business as well as giving life advice in general. He will be missed greatly. Rest In Peace, Pat and enjoy Gopher games from the best seat possible.”

“Pat was someone everyone at KTTC looked up to, but his colleagues could also call him a friend. He had some funny quirks people loved and still talk about in the newsroom today. He had a passion for sports and a passion for community. He will be missed by all. Prayers to his family.”

“Pat covered me as an athlete, he allowed me to job shadow him at KTTC in college, and he helped me land my position at KTTC/KXLT nine years ago this month. Pat cared deeply about others, and selflessly gave his time and talents to those around him. I will miss him. Thanks for everything, Pat.”

“Even though Pat was only in my life for a short amount of time, he had such a big impact. He welcomed me with open arms and was like a father figure. Rest in peace big guy. You’re the best and always will be.”

“I worked with Pat for 28 years. Great co-worker and friend. He’d do anything for ya. He always loved to hear how my son was doing in sports. In fact, he called my son “little Krogger” (my last name is Krogstad). He would see my son driving our golf cart in Somerby and say, “Hey lil’ Kroggie.” Back in the day we would always go to Brothers bar and grill or Applebee’s after work. Boy, the memories. Pat sure liked to have a great time. Pat had so many friends that will miss him dearly.”

“As a rookie reporter, Pat Lund was my anchor during my very first Eagles Cancer Telethon. Nerves were off the chart (24 hours of live television?!) but it was okay, because Pat said it was. Our hour kicked off and Pat said to the crowd, “I didn’t know it was bring your daughter to work day,” to which I retorted, “more like granddaughter.” Then came one of his great belly laughs. Pat was a constant in the newsroom, the first to call out your BS and also the first to encourage you. I sit a little straighter at the anchor desk because of Pat, and shoot better video, too. I can only imagine the dozens of reporters he had an impact on over his 30 plus years sharing his love of sports with SE Minn. To know him was to love him. Love, Blondie.”

Pat Lund and Beret Leone (KTTC)

“We all have memories of Pat Lund. Mine started in 1992 as a very young PR Director for the CBA’s Rochester Renegades and dealing with the media. I worked with Pat every week (and others at KTTC) trying to get the best possible coverage from KTTC. Pat and Sib would always come to the games for coverage and interviews. But what sticks out the most is Pat at press row. He would sit there during a game yelling, “Jorgy go get me some nachos and a pop.” For years after that we shared many basketball stories of the two years the team was in town. Pat Lund was a true professional and a larger-than-life person. He knew everything about high school sports the last 30 years. We definitely lost one of the good guys and he will missed.”

“Pat Lund is a larger than life man that lived life to its fullest every day. He poured his soul into local sports for 30 years and never complained about anything. He loved the work and the people and the athletes and just everything about sports. He taught me the importance of local sports in the market and how viewers want to see their children and schools on TV. He never spoke about favorites and yet you knew he would love which team made it to the State. He will be missed. So sorry to Jaime and the family for this great loss.”

“Every so often Pat would wander down the hallway and plop down in the comfy chair in my office and just talk about what was going on that day. I always took it as a compliment that Pat felt comfortable enough to share his day with me. The last time I saw Pat was in the KTTC parking lot. He was in his truck coming around the corner and I was working from home but had come in to grab somethings from my office. Pat stopped his truck, rolled down the window and said hey, I got some stories to tell you, when you guys are back in the building, we need to grab and beer.”

“Pat was one of the first people to help me feel welcome when I got to Rochester and KTTC. I know I’m not the only one who feels that way.”

Below is Pat’s goodbye to KTTC in 2020 after 30 years.

Pat Lund Says Goodbye to KTTC

Below is the celebration for Pat’s 30 years at KTTC.

Pat Lund Celebrates 30 Years at KTTC

