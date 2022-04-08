“Brews for the Zoo” fundraiser aims to raise money for new nature center

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Friends of Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo are inviting the public to its “Brews for the Zoo” fundraiser to raise money for the park’s new nature center.

The event is on Sat. April 30 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Bearwood Event Barn in Byron, 5901 County Rd 105 NW.

For $95, people will be able to sample beer from five local breweries, including Kinney Creek Brewery, Forager Brewery, South x Southeast Brewing, and sample food from Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill. This is a 21+ event. It will also feature yard games, raffles, live music, and more.

The money is going to help fund the new nature center at the park. The current nature center was built in the1980s and project leaders said it’s just too small now, as the zoo and park has seen increased visitors every year.

Construction on a new nature center started last year. It is triple the size of the current one. The group has raised about $400,000 of its one $1 million goal.

“We have a growing number of visitors each year, not only from the surrounding area, but from people who visit as well,” Friends of Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo board member Kris Nelson said. And so, our numbers keep increasing our desires for classrooms, spaces for classes, and events.”

The center will feature parts of Minnesota’s biomes including forest displays and an epoxy river. The birds and snakes will also have new habitats.

“The new habitats will make it easier for the naturalists to teach people about the animals and clean their enclosures,” Nelson said.

The nature center is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

To purchase tickets, click this link.

