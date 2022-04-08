Advertisement

Beautiful weekend ahead; Showers and storms likely next week

Highs in the 40s and 50s this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After gray skies and wet weather dominated the region this week, quiet and warm conditions are expected for the upcoming weekend!

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(KTTC)

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s nearing 50°. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-15 mph with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Saturday night will stay steady in the middle and lower 30s. Warm temperatures will continue on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. Winds will shift to the southeast which should lead to nice conditions through the afternoon. Showers will stay well to the northwest of our area but clouds will build into the region through the afternoon. Winds will gust to around 25-30 mph at times Sunday.

Precip chances ahead
Precip chances ahead(KTTC)

Showers and storms come back into the forecast next week. We’re tracking a weather-maker impacting the area Tuesday through Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye out for storms Wednesday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will fall back to the middle and lower 40s by Thursday and Friday of next week.

Enjoy the weather this weekend!

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
Pat Lund, former KTTC sports director, passes away
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
Pat Lund
Current, former KTTC employees remember Pat Lund
Rochester Police Department vehicle
Rochester police searching for jewelry theft suspects
Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.
Microplastics found in lungs of living humans for the first time, study says

Latest News

KTTC WX at 5 - Quiet weekend ahead
KTTC WX at 5 - Quiet weekend ahead
The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Windy and cold weather continues today, but the weekend looks sunnier, less windy, and much warmer
The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
KTTC WX at 5 - Light snow overnight and warmer weather this weekend
KTTC WX at 5 - Light snow overnight and warmer weather this weekend