Beautiful weekend ahead; Showers and storms likely next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After gray skies and wet weather dominated the region this week, quiet and warm conditions are expected for the upcoming weekend!

Weekend Outlook (KTTC)

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s nearing 50°. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-15 mph with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Saturday night will stay steady in the middle and lower 30s. Warm temperatures will continue on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. Winds will shift to the southeast which should lead to nice conditions through the afternoon. Showers will stay well to the northwest of our area but clouds will build into the region through the afternoon. Winds will gust to around 25-30 mph at times Sunday.

Precip chances ahead (KTTC)

Showers and storms come back into the forecast next week. We’re tracking a weather-maker impacting the area Tuesday through Wednesday. We’ll keep an eye out for storms Wednesday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will fall back to the middle and lower 40s by Thursday and Friday of next week.

Enjoy the weather this weekend!

Nick

