Windy and cold with snow showers today and Friday; sunnier, more spring-like weather returns for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold winds and pesky snow showers will continue to make our weather feel more like late winter than early spring today. The same storm system that has been impacting the area for the past two days is still slowly wobbling eastward toward the Great Lakes today, producing thick clouds with snow and rain chances lingering in the region to go with gusty winds. Expect snow showers today with little if any accumulation expected, especially on grassy surfaces and rooftops. A little slush will be possible on some untreated roads and overpasses as well. Rain showers will mix in at times in the midday hours with temperatures climbing to the upper 30s. Wind chill values will only be in the 20s all day because of those harsh, gusty northwest winds that will reach 30 miles per hour at times.

We'll have rain and snow this afternoon and periods of snow likely in the evening. Minor snowfall is possible on grass and elevated surfaces. (KTTC)

Rain and snow showers will be possible today, especially in the early evening. (KTTC)

The largest batch of snow on the backside of the storm system looks to rotate into the area during the evening commute through midnight and up to an inch of fresh snowfall will be possible, again primarily on grassy surfaces. Winds will remain gusty tonight, keeping wind chill indices in the teens and 20s.

Snow and rain showers will be in the area through the end of the week. After a dry and sunny weekend, rain chances will return early next week. (KTTC)

A few light snow showers will be possible early Friday with just a minor coating of less than half an inch possible once again. Skies will be gray until early in the evening while raw, gusty northwest winds will reach 25 miles per hour throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s, so wind chill values will be in the 20s similar to those levels we’ve been experiencing for the past couple of days.

We'll have gusty, cold winds Friday with sunnier, warmer weather over the weekend. (KTTC)

High pressure from the west will bring abundant sunshine and much lighter winds to the region on Saturday. After a cold start to the day, temperatures will warm quickly to the upper 40s in the afternoon. There will be a few more clouds on Sunday with a gusty south breeze, but high temperatures will be a bit warmer, mainly in the mid and upper 50s.

A couple of storm systems will move through the region early next week, the first will bring spotty rain showers late Sunday night and Monday with a second system bringing more widespread rain and even some thunder to the area from late Tuesday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s through the middle of the week.

We'll have sunshine this weekend with rain chances and spring-like temps next week. (KTTC)

A few flurries or sprinkles will be possible next Thursday morning on the backside of the midweek storm system. Gusty winds will usher in cooler air for the latter part of the week and high temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.