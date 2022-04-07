Shots fired near Mason City apartment building

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Police are investigating after shots were fired near an apartment complex in Mason City.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the West Side Manor Apartments, located at 2327 South Taft Avenue.

Mason City Apartment shots fired (KTTC)

According to the Mason City Police Department (MCPD), residents said they heard multiple gunshots, followed by a car speeding out of the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found evidence that several rounds were fired from the parking lot.

A few of the rounds hit the outside of the building, but never broke through to the interior.

No one was hurt.

It is unclear if this incident is related to the Wednesday morning shooting that happened in a different Mason City neighborhood.

If you know anything about what may have happened, you’re asked to call MCPD.

