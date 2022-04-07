Rochester police searching for jewelry theft suspects

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are searching for suspects involved in a jewelry theft in Rochester.

On Saturday, April 2, around 3 p.m., officers said a 60-year-old man was approached by an Asian couple in a black van at the South Walmart.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), the couple offered to give the man some jewelry, offering to help put a necklace on him.

The couple left and the man went into the Walmart wearing the new jewelry.

The victim later realized that the original gold necklace he was wearing before his encounter with the couple was gone. The man said that piece of jewelry was worth around $15,000.

If you know who may be involved in this incident, call RPD.

RELATED STORY: Suspect wanted in Stewartville surveying company equipment theft

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.