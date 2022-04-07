Advertisement

Rochester police searching for jewelry theft suspects

Rochester Police Department vehicle
Rochester Police Department vehicle
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police are searching for suspects involved in a jewelry theft in Rochester.

On Saturday, April 2, around 3 p.m., officers said a 60-year-old man was approached by an Asian couple in a black van at the South Walmart.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), the couple offered to give the man some jewelry, offering to help put a necklace on him.

The couple left and the man went into the Walmart wearing the new jewelry.

The victim later realized that the original gold necklace he was wearing before his encounter with the couple was gone. The man said that piece of jewelry was worth around $15,000.

If you know who may be involved in this incident, call RPD.

RELATED STORY: Suspect wanted in Stewartville surveying company equipment theft

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Public Schools
RPS discusses school start time changes
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
Bald eagle in critical condition after being shot with over 20 pellets
Law enforcement lights
Suspect wanted in Stewartville surveying company equipment theft
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Officer wounded, suspect dead after Minnesota shooting
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct

Latest News

Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Shots fired near Mason City apartment building
Bird flu.
More than a million birds have avian flu in Minnesota
Junior C.E.R.T.
C.E.R.T. partners with RPS to improve behavioral issues
John Marshall’s Phil Schroeder Steps Down
John Marshall’s Phil Schroeder Steps Down