Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls reporting to be a member of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Civil Warrants Division.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it has received numerous reports from the public about being contacted from the number 507-320-366.

The person is informing people that they have a warrant out for their arrest and must either pay to not be arrested or meet up to make a payment to avoid arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is very similar to previous scams using the same tactics, but it should be known that this is a scam.

Do not pay, agree to pay, or make arrangements to meet up with anyone to make a payment to avoid arrest. If you receive these types of calls, hang up and block the number if possible.

It should be noted that these scams have been coming from the number identified, but it is possible that they could come from other numbers.

The Sheriff’s Office says at no point will it ever make these types of calls or demands for payment.

