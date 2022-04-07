Advertisement

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

Scam calls
Scam calls(WDAM)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls reporting to be a member of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Civil Warrants Division.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it has received numerous reports from the public about being contacted from the number 507-320-366.

The person is informing people that they have a warrant out for their arrest and must either pay to not be arrested or meet up to make a payment to avoid arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is very similar to previous scams using the same tactics, but it should be known that this is a scam.

Do not pay, agree to pay, or make arrangements to meet up with anyone to make a payment to avoid arrest. If you receive these types of calls, hang up and block the number if possible.

It should be noted that these scams have been coming from the number identified, but it is possible that they could come from other numbers.

The Sheriff’s Office says at no point will it ever make these types of calls or demands for payment.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Public Schools
RPS discusses school start time changes
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
Bald eagle in critical condition after being shot with over 20 pellets
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
Law enforcement lights
Suspect wanted in Stewartville surveying company equipment theft
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Officer wounded, suspect dead after Minnesota shooting

Latest News

Rochester City Pools
City of Rochester pools to return to pre-pandemic operations
Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Health System is investing $15 million towards renovation.
Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Health System getting $15 million makeover
Rochester Police Department vehicle
Rochester police searching for jewelry theft suspects
Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Shots fired near Mason City apartment building