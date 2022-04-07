Olmsted County Public Health Services honors public health workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s happening in droves. Public health workers across the country are packing up, and leaving the field all together.

According to a CDC survey, the exodus of people working public health stems from a variety of issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The report cites things from receiving job-related threats, work harassment and mental health impacts from working in healthcare during the pandemic.

In Olmsted County, the new Olmsted County Public Health Services director said it’s passion -- and working in the Med City -- that help keep employees in the field.

“Nationally, they are looking at about 25 percent of staff leaving the field,” Olmsted County Public Health Services director Denise Daniels said. “I’ll be honest, locally we have been very fortunate. Hopefully that trend continues locally for us and we can keep people here doing the good work that they’ve been doing.”

This week, OCPHS is honoring its employees in light of National Public Health week. This year’s theme is “public health is where you are.”

“Public health is where you are. It’s all of us. It really is. It takes our entire community to create a healthier place for people to live. One of the things we look at is social determinant to make sure everybody has the same chance and opportunity for optimal health,” Daniels said. “We all can play a role in that. The neighborhoods we live in, are they safe? Access to healthcare. Good paying jobs. They all play into it.”

Throughout the pandemic, OCPHS have been focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, during pandemic times, OCPHS has been leading an effort to investigate and recommend actions to address racism as a public issue. Final recommendations will be sent to the board of commissioners from two Olmsted County advisory groups later this year.

While OCPHS is working to honor its employees this week, its encouraging Olmsted County residents to take part in some of its local efforts:

