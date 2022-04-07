New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — An investigator with the New Ulm Police Department has been charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

WARNING: Allegations in this story are sexually graphic and may be triggering for readers

Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested by Brown County Sheriff’s officials and booked into the Waseca County Jail early Tuesday morning.

Gramentz is listed as an investigator with the New Ulm Police Department.

A criminal complaint states that Gramentz had a “significant relationship” with the alleged victim in the past when they were a preteen.

Gramentz allegedly suggested the victim commit sexual acts on themselves to help with stomach pain.

The complaint also alleges Gramentz admitted to a “pattern of coaching” over the course of two months, which, according to the complaint, would include touching the victim’s genitals. He told investigators that he continued the behavior because it was risky and sexually “something different.”

According to the victim’s statement to law enforcement, on at least one occasion, Gramentz placed his genitals in the victim’s hand while they slept.

Gramentz told the victim to not tell anyone about their interactions according to the complaint.

He agreed to turn himself into authorities after being confronted by another adult about the allegations, the complaint states.

According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Gramentz was taken to the Waseca County Jail during the initial investigation to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

The sheriff’s office says he will be transferred back to Brown County Jail following his first appearance in court April 11 in Brown County.

Gramentz faces felony charges of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

If convicted, first-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a $40,000 fine, or both in Minnesota. Second-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, a $35,000 fine, or both.

The City of New Ulm released a statement Wednesday evening confirming that Gramentz is currently on leave from employment with the city.

