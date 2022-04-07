Morgan native setting world records in hydrofoil

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Breaking records, barriers and norms. Morgan native MJ Buckley, who now lives in Plymouth, holds multiple world records in hydrofoil.

“I hooked up with different people that I liked and could coach me and kept competing and then I was landing first wake front flip and tricks that women weren’t doing,” Buckley said.

Hydrofoil is a form of waterskiing in which the person who is skiing is seated. Since the late 90s, Buckley has been working to perfect her craft, earning her several accolades and is considered to be the best woman hydrofoiler.

“A surfboard and foil surfing have the same feeling, you are not on the water surface anymore. It just gets super quiet, you feel super light and you’re floating,” Buckley said.

On Oct. 21, Chain of Records hosted an event in Florida inviting skiers to take a shot at as many Guinness World Records as possible.

That day, Buckley broke three records, with another one pending. Those records include most inverted flips in three minutes (55), most inverted flips in one minute (23) and most hyrofoilers behind one boat (31).

Geno Yauchler has known Buckley for years and organized the record-breaking day.

“We were both competing against the record and, of course, the female record did not even exist, so she was setting it for the first time, so she is a pioneer in her sport,” Yauchler said.

Buckley spends time at her cabin with her husband, perfecting her craft and maintaining her status as the best in the world. But her eyes are set for more.

“Yes, of course, there is the Guinness Records, but there has got to be some other criteria and I do not know what it is, yet I want to be in the Water Ski Hall of Fame,” Buckley said.

