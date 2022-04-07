Advertisement

More than a million birds have avian flu in Minnesota

Bird flu.
Bird flu.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota animal health officials say more than a million birds across the state have now been infected with bird flu.

The latest cases reported Wednesday include two commercial poultry flocks in Morrison County and one each in Big Stone, Meeker, Stearns and Waseca counties.

Avian flu has now been found in 21 poultry flocks across 11 Minnesota counties.

The state Board of Animal Health says most of the affected operations are commercial turkey flocks.

The birds are euthanized to keep the virus from spreading. Minnesota’s turkey industry includes nearly 700 farms that raise about 40 million birds a year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Public Schools
RPS discusses school start time changes
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
Bald eagle in critical condition after being shot with over 20 pellets
Law enforcement lights
Suspect wanted in Stewartville surveying company equipment theft
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Officer wounded, suspect dead after Minnesota shooting
Chip shots opens its doors
Chip Shots to open doors Saturday in old Shopko North building

Latest News

Junior C.E.R.T.
C.E.R.T. partners with RPS to improve behavioral issues
John Marshall’s Phil Schroeder Steps Down
John Marshall’s Phil Schroeder Steps Down
Kasson-Mantorville's Aby Shubert Commits to Xavier
Kasson-Mantorville's Aby Shubert Commits to Xavier
After a long meeting Wednesday
Future of Silver Lake in contention at public meeting Wednesday