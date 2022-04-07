Minnesota Senate passes GOP tax cut but fight will continue

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Senate’s Republican majority has passed an $8.4 billion tax cut bill.

The highlights include permanent income tax cuts for all taxpayers and excluding all Social Security income from the state income tax.

Democratic leaders say the plan would disproportionately benefit the well-off. But six Democrats joined with Republicans on the 42-24 vote to approve the package Thursday.

There’s little common ground between the Republican plan and the tax package unveiled by the House Democratic majority on Monday.

Senate GOP leaders acknowledge that the final tax plan that emerges from the legislative session could look very different.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.