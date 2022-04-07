Advertisement

Minnesota Senate passes GOP tax cut but fight will continue

GOP tax cut
GOP tax cut(Cropped Marc A. Hermann / MTA / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Senate’s Republican majority has passed an $8.4 billion tax cut bill.

The highlights include permanent income tax cuts for all taxpayers and excluding all Social Security income from the state income tax.

Democratic leaders say the plan would disproportionately benefit the well-off. But six Democrats joined with Republicans on the 42-24 vote to approve the package Thursday.

There’s little common ground between the Republican plan and the tax package unveiled by the House Democratic majority on Monday.

Senate GOP leaders acknowledge that the final tax plan that emerges from the legislative session could look very different.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Public Schools
RPS discusses school start time changes
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
Bald eagle in critical condition after being shot with over 20 pellets
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
Law enforcement lights
Suspect wanted in Stewartville surveying company equipment theft
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Officer wounded, suspect dead after Minnesota shooting

Latest News

Rochester
Deadline nears for Start-Up Event Grant applications
Scam calls
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls
Rochester City Pools
City of Rochester pools to return to pre-pandemic operations
Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Health System is investing $15 million towards renovation.
Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Health System getting $15 million makeover