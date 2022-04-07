Advertisement

Light snow continues Friday morning; Big temperature changes this weekend

Highs return to the 50s by Sunday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light rain and snow showers will continue overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Minor accumulations are expected through Friday morning.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts area-wide have ranged from 0.20-0.75″ Tuesday night through Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, the rainfall total at RST was 0.45″ and the total here at KTTC was just over 0.60″. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay less than 0.10″ overnight.

Wind forecast Friday
Wind forecast Friday(KTTC)

Winds will stay breezy Friday with gusts reaching near 25-35 mph at times. Sustained winds will be around 15-20 mph out of the northwest. We’ll finally start to have a calming trend by late Friday into Saturday.

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(KTTC)

Light snow will continue until around 8-9 a.m. Friday with strong winds throughout the day. High temperatures will struggle and will be well below average. Highs will be in the middle 30s with overcast skies through the evening. Thankfully, Friday will be our final day in the 30s for highs in the next 7-days.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will make a jump into the upper 40s Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will still be out of the northwest Saturday at 5-15 mph. Winds will begin to shift to the southeast Saturday into Sunday which will pull in some warmer air for Sunday. Highs will warm into the middle 50s Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. We’ll stay in the 50s through the middle of next week! We are tracking another weather-maker for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week which could bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Public Schools
RPS discusses school start time changes
An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
Bald eagle in critical condition after being shot with over 20 pellets
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
Law enforcement lights
Suspect wanted in Stewartville surveying company equipment theft
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Officer wounded, suspect dead after Minnesota shooting

Latest News

The full weather forecast from KTTC Meteorologist Ted Schmidt.
Windy and cold with snow showers today and Friday; sunnier, more spring-like weather returns for the weekend
The full weather forecast from KTTC Meteorologist Ted Schmidt.
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Windy with snow showers today and Friday; sunshine finally returns this weekend
The full weather forecast from the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather