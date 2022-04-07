Light snow continues Friday morning; Big temperature changes this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light rain and snow showers will continue overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Minor accumulations are expected through Friday morning.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts area-wide have ranged from 0.20-0.75″ Tuesday night through Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, the rainfall total at RST was 0.45″ and the total here at KTTC was just over 0.60″. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay less than 0.10″ overnight.

Wind forecast Friday (KTTC)

Winds will stay breezy Friday with gusts reaching near 25-35 mph at times. Sustained winds will be around 15-20 mph out of the northwest. We’ll finally start to have a calming trend by late Friday into Saturday.

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

Light snow will continue until around 8-9 a.m. Friday with strong winds throughout the day. High temperatures will struggle and will be well below average. Highs will be in the middle 30s with overcast skies through the evening. Thankfully, Friday will be our final day in the 30s for highs in the next 7-days.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will make a jump into the upper 40s Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will still be out of the northwest Saturday at 5-15 mph. Winds will begin to shift to the southeast Saturday into Sunday which will pull in some warmer air for Sunday. Highs will warm into the middle 50s Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. We’ll stay in the 50s through the middle of next week! We are tracking another weather-maker for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week which could bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area.

