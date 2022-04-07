Kasson-Mantorville’s Aby Shubert Commits to Xavier
The rising senior averaged 22 points (42% 3P), 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists per game last season
Kasson-Mantorville Guard Aby Shubert committed to play at Xavier on Wednesday.
This past season, the rising senior averaged 22 points per game and shot 42% from beyond the arc. She also added 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game.
In addition, she was elite from the line -- shooting 88% from the charity stripe, which is good for 15th-best in Minnesota history.
