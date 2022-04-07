Kasson-Mantorville’s Aby Shubert Commits to Xavier

Kasson-Mantorville Guard Aby Shubert committed to play at Xavier on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/AbyShubert/status/1511770741934542848?s=20&t=iizCVR-wDaULzpb7q2DIPA

This past season, the rising senior averaged 22 points per game and shot 42% from beyond the arc. She also added 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game.

In addition, she was elite from the line -- shooting 88% from the charity stripe, which is good for 15th-best in Minnesota history.

