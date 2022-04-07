Advertisement

Kasson-Mantorville’s Aby Shubert Commits to Xavier

The rising senior averaged 22 points (42% 3P), 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists per game last season
Kasson-Mantorville KoMets
Kasson-Mantorville KoMets(Kasson-Mantorville KoMets)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kasson-Mantorville Guard Aby Shubert committed to play at Xavier on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/AbyShubert/status/1511770741934542848?s=20&t=iizCVR-wDaULzpb7q2DIPA

This past season, the rising senior averaged 22 points per game and shot 42% from beyond the arc. She also added 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists per game.

In addition, she was elite from the line -- shooting 88% from the charity stripe, which is good for 15th-best in Minnesota history.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip shots opens its doors
Chip Shots to open doors Saturday in old Shopko North building
Ayub Iman
VERDICT: Ayub Iman found guilty
Rochester Public Schools
RPS discusses school start time changes
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
White House to extend student loan pause through August
knife with police lights
Rochester man arrested for assault after apartment stabbing

Latest News

John Marshall's Phil Schroeder Steps Down
John Marshall’s Phil Schroeder Steps Down
Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings skates around during practice Wednesday, April 6,...
Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings wins Coach of the Year
Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings wins Coach of the Year
Minnesota Twins logo.
Minnesota Twins home opener postponed