Advertisement

John Marshall’s Phil Schroeder Steps Down

Schroeder: 166-82 in nine years at JM
John Marshall's Phil Schroeder Steps Down
John Marshall's Phil Schroeder Steps Down(KTTC)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – John Marshall head coach Phil Schroeder has stepped down from the position. Schroeder spent nine seasons as head coach of the Rockets and picked up a 166-82 record over that span.

Schroeder is a long-time figure in the Rochester sports community. He was a former standout athlete at Mayo High School, RCTC, and Winona State.

Schroeder was a two-time Big 9 and Section 1AAAA coach of the year during his tenure at JM.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip shots opens its doors
Chip Shots to open doors Saturday in old Shopko North building
Ayub Iman
VERDICT: Ayub Iman found guilty
Rochester Public Schools
RPS discusses school start time changes
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
White House to extend student loan pause through August
knife with police lights
Rochester man arrested for assault after apartment stabbing

Latest News

Kasson-Mantorville KoMets
Kasson-Mantorville’s Aby Shubert Commits to Xavier
Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings skates around during practice Wednesday, April 6,...
Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings wins Coach of the Year
Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings wins Coach of the Year
Minnesota Twins logo.
Minnesota Twins home opener postponed