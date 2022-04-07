John Marshall’s Phil Schroeder Steps Down

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – John Marshall head coach Phil Schroeder has stepped down from the position. Schroeder spent nine seasons as head coach of the Rockets and picked up a 166-82 record over that span.

Schroeder is a long-time figure in the Rochester sports community. He was a former standout athlete at Mayo High School, RCTC, and Winona State.

Schroeder was a two-time Big 9 and Section 1AAAA coach of the year during his tenure at JM.

