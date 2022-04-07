Immigrants look to gain U.S. citizenship, workshop offers guidance

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – In just the first few months of the year, the United States has accepted thousands of refugees, mainly from Ukraine and Afghanistan. For some of these refugees, they may want to apply for citizenship down the road.

Thursday, The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and the Welcome Center of Austin hosted a citizenship workshop at Riverland Community College for students and community members.

Moving to the United States from another country can be a difficult process, from learning a new language and trying to understand a new culture. Riverland student Sena Assigbe moved from Benin, West Africa to the United States in 2017.

“It’s challenging to learn how people live here. It’s a different lifestyle,” Assigbe said.

But there are resources available to help.

“We fill in the gaps, because when a newcomers comes to the United States, there’s the culture shock, there’s the language barrier, and we are there to help,” Austin Welcome Center program coordinator Varinh Van Hugt said.

One service the Welcome Center offers is information on taking the citizenship test. It’s a test with 100 U.S. history and government questions such as: What is the supreme law of the land? Why did the colonists fight the British? And Name one American Indian tribe in the United States.

“Becoming a citizen opens up a lot of the benefits. You have protection from deportation, and no one can take your right to live here in the United States after you become a citizen,” Van Hugt said.

Gaining citizenship is a way for those not born here to feel like they are a part of their communities.

“You just get to say that I’m here. I belong. It really truly is the goal when you move from a different country,” Van Hugt said.

“It’s a new journey for me, because I can learn new things, new skills and a new language,” Assigbe said.

With the help of the Austin Area Foundation and the Housing and Redevelopment Association, the Welcome Center in Austin is moving to the community action building across from the post office sometime this fall.

