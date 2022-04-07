How to keep a good credit score

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Financial experts say when debt is placed on your credit report it could make it harder to get access to credit or loans. Here are some tips to bring up your score.

- Pay down credit card debt

- Get added as an authorized user on a credit card from a family member or friend

- Put payments on auto-pay

To keep your credit score in check, check out this website: https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action

