Advertisement

How to keep a good credit score

Financial expert gives advice on best way to handle student loan debt during pause.
Financial expert gives advice on best way to handle student loan debt during pause.(WBRC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Financial experts say when debt is placed on your credit report it could make it harder to get access to credit or loans. Here are some tips to bring up your score.

- Pay down credit card debt

- Get added as an authorized user on a credit card from a family member or friend

- Put payments on auto-pay

To keep your credit score in check, check out this website: https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip shots opens its doors
Chip Shots to open doors Saturday in old Shopko North building
Ayub Iman
VERDICT: Ayub Iman found guilty
Rochester Public Schools
RPS discusses school start time changes
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
White House to extend student loan pause through August
knife with police lights
Rochester man arrested for assault after apartment stabbing

Latest News

Future of Silver Lake in contention at public meeting Wednesday
Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings skates around during practice Wednesday, April 6,...
Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings wins Coach of the Year
Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings wins Coach of the Year
School
State allocates $15,000 to mental health agency to bring services to schools