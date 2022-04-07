Future of Silver Lake in contention at public meeting Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Wednesday night, the City of Rochester provided the public with the latest on its plans to renovate Silver Lake. The renovations include dredging of 200,000 cubic yards of sediment material, as well as updates to the lake’s dam and renovations to its surrounding trails and bridges.

“What we’re looking at, by doing this project, is opportunities to increase recreational and environmental opportunities along the Silver Lake corridor,” said Matt Crawford, a project development manager with Rochester.

The city said the lake will remain intact. However, members of the public, such as Friends of Silver Lake Group co-founder, Greg Munson doesn’t believe the city’s proposal is the truth.

“There is a general sense of lack of trust in the city, especially the park department, for the projects that they take on,” said Munson.

According to Munson, an overwhelming majority of the people at the meeting Wednesday night did not support the city’s proposals.

“Right now, the parks department has plans to totally eliminate soldiers field golf course, totally eliminate silver lake pool, and totally eliminate silver lake dam. And they’re not really that interested in the input from people on any of those including this project,” said Munson.

The city said the meeting’s purpose was to address these concerns about the potential development plans.

“Answer the questions that people will have so that there’s not rumors and misinformation flying out there,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton

The city estimates the project to cost more than $23 million.

“The parks department has some money to work with, as does the city, but on projects like this, you typically ask the state for help and support,” said Norton.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.