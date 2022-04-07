Advertisement

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office donates unused gear to Ukraine

The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is donating unused gear to those fighting in Ukraine.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is donating 28 bullet-resistance vests and 25 bullet-resistance helmets to those fighting in Ukraine.

This is part of a statewide initiative created by the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association. Departments all across the state are participating in this donation.

Fillmore county receives new vests and helmet every five years through federal and state grants. The department donated these new items since their old ones still worked.

The Fillmore County Sheriff says this donation isn’t just from the department, but everyone living in Fillmore County.

“Our county, our people who lived here paid for this stuff. They pay our wages, so this is their equipment To allow us to be able to have a program where we can send this equipment that they’ve provided to us over to be used for such a noble purpose, it feels good,” Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge.

Thursday, the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association is going to Sheriff’s Offices across the state to collect their donated items. No word on when the items will be sent out or when they will arrive.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

