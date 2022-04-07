Deadline nears for Start-Up Event Grant applications

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There is one week left for community members to apply for up to $3,000 through the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s (RDA) Start-Up Event Grant.

According to RDA, individuals, businesses, or organizations looking to host a new, one-time event or event series, a passive program, or an activity within the RDA’s 44-block special service district may apply for up to $3,000 per recipient.

The applications are due by 11:59 p.m. April 15, 2022.

Grant guidelines also include additional priority given to applications that utilize downtown alleyways, riverfront paths and public spaces, vacant/underutilized spaces, or prominent intersections downtown, and are hosted on the weekends.

A total of $10,000 will be awarded to recipients through the Start-Up Event Grant fund.

Grant guidelines and the application can be found here.

