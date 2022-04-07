City of Rochester pools to return to pre-pandemic operations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Both city of Rochester pools will be open this season and operations will return to pre-pandemic protocols.

The Silver Lake pool and Soldiers Field pool were both open last year with free admission, made possible through COVID-19 relief federal funding.

The free admission created near record-level attendance numbers, which resulted in overcrowding, safety concerns and temporary pool closures. To avoid more safety issues, the pools remained free but with a reservation system to stagger the crowds.

City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt said this year, admission to get into the pools will be charged once again. Admission will be $5 for people under the age of 18 and $6 for adults.

“We always knew the funding was a one time, kind of special circumstance,” Boldt said. “We knew we would go back to the traditional model now. It really came down to budgetary things that we needed to do that.”

Both pools will open in June. Boldt also said a splash pad at Lincolnshire Park is expected to be completed this summer.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.