Albert Lea Mayo Clinic Health System getting $15 million makeover

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea is investing about $15 million to enhance its hospital services. Hospital Leaders made the announcement Thursday.

The money will help modernize several departments within the clinic. The project will update the Outpatient Fountain Centers and Behavioral Health, Ambulatory Surgery and Infusion Therapy and the Emergency Department.

Project details include the following:

Outpatient Fountain Centers and Behavioral Health

Relocate outpatient services to vacated space on the second floor of the hospital building.

Provide opportunities for further expansion.

Ambulatory Surgery and Infusion Therapy

Relocate these areas to former outpatient Fountain Centers and Behavioral Health space.

Include 16 large presurgical and postsurgical rooms, as well as a procedure room.

Co-locate these areas with operating room suites toward the front of the building.

Emergency Department

Expand space to 16 beds, with 10 general care rooms, three safe rooms with views of the lake, and three observation rooms.

Add patient and visitor waiting areas, including a reflection space.

Create staff workstations with an improved line of sight to patient rooms.

Increase overall security for staff and patients.

Equip each room with telemedicine capability that also will be available on mobile workstations.

“The relocation and redesign of these patient care areas will allow us to support the transformation and growth of the practice by leveraging the latest technology to treat patients locally; retain and recruit the best talent; and enhance patient, family and staff experiences to remain in alignment with our community needs assessment,” regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minn. Robert Albright Jr., D.O. said in a statement to KTTC.

“This is an incredibly important project for our patients, our staff, Albert Lea, Austin and surrounding communities,” lead physician for Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin Sumit Bhagra, M.D. said. “Our staff’s commitment to providing Mayo Clinic care close to home and supporting practice growth over the past several years has been an essential component of making this investment become a reality.”

Bhagra said it was welcome news to the community - and Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea staff.

“We are super excited and I’ve received many notes of thanks of gratitude that we are continuing to invest. In the community practice, it feels to staff today, with this announcement, that this is non COVID news that is hitting their inboxes. The world is changing a bit. For the past 18 months we’ve been talking about COVID changes, monoclonal antibodies, vaccination. So, this was really a breath of fresh air.”

During the two year project, all departments will remain open and fully operational. Construction is set to begin in Sept.

