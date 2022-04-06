Windy and cold rain and snow showers this week; sunnier, warmer weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The large storm system that produced cool, gray, and wet weather across the region on Tuesday will continue to impact the area today as more of those strong winds will work to draw in even colder air. Expect persistent light rain throughout the day at times blown in on those raw, gusty west winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with wind chill values only in the upper 20s.

Expect windy, cold, wet weather today with wind chills in the 20s. (KTTC)

We'll have thick clouds with persistent light rain throughout the day and raw winds will give us wind chill values in the 20s. (KTTC)

Light snow will mix with that rain late tonight and a light coating of half an inch or so will be possible, especially on grass surfaces and rooftops. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s with a strong west wind that will keep wind chill values in the teens to low 20s.

Up to an inch of snowfall is possible between Wednesday night and late Thursday night. (KTTC)

As colder air continues to pour into the region on the backside of the storm system Thursday, we’ll see more snow showers than rain with minor accumulation in spots that could reach an inch overall by the late evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 30s with wind chill values in the 20s as gusts will still be around 30 miles per hour.

We'll have rain showers for much of our Wednesday with snow mixing with rain on Thursday. More rain chances look to develop early next week. (KTTC)

We'll have gusty, cold winds on Friday with sunnier, less windy weather this weekend to go with more seasonably mild conditions. (KTTC)

Friday will be drier across the region, but clouds and strong winds will continue to impact the area as temperatures will only reach the upper 30s while wind chill indices will be in the 20s.

Sunshine will finally return to our sky Saturday as high pressure works its way in from the west on the heels of the departing storm system. We’ll have abundant sunshine with much lighter winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Warmer, more seasonable temperatures are expected on Sunday with sunshine and a slight south breeze helping the cause. Expect readings in the mid-50s in the afternoon which is much more typical of mid-April.

Expect rain and snow for the next couple of days before warmer sunshine returns over the weekend. (KTTC)

A couple of storm systems will move in early next week, bringing more April showers to the area. We’ll have light rain during the day next Monday with just a few spotty showers expected for Tuesday Another round of rain will roll in for Wednesday with a possible transition to some wet snow and rain showers next Thursday as temperatures cool from the 50s to the low 40s toward the end of the week.

.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.