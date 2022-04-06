University of Minnesota Rochester brings awareness to sexual assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and some organizations in Rochester are starting the conversation.

One of these organization’s is the U of M Rochester’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month committee.

According to the rape, abuse, and incest national network (RAINN), 13% of all students experience rape or sexual assault while in college.

UMR’s theme for sexual assault awareness and prevention month is about recognizing the warning signs as sexual assault. The campaign is called Red Flags & Gray Space

“With our campus, and really it’s an initiative on many campuses, is making sure that our community, faculty, staff and students understand the importance of being aware of signs and signals that someone may need assistance in preventing sexual assault. So what are some of those red flag moments is the initiative we’re following,” UMR assistant vice chancellor for student success, engagement and equity Javier Gutierrez said.

Along with the Red Flag campaign, the committee is also hosting a number of panels and will be participating in Denim Day. Denim Day a day when students are encouraged to wear denim to bring awareness to sexual assault and prevention. It takes place on April 27.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.