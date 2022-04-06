Suspect wanted in Stewartville surveying company equipment theft

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Deputies are looking for a suspect accused of stealing equipment from a surveying company in Stewartville.

The theft happened sometime between January 1 and April 4 of this year.

An employee, who does not work during that time frame, was returning to his company-owned pickup truck in the 300 block of 2nd Street Northwest on Tuesday, April 5 when he noticed five company items were missing.

Stewartville Surveying Equipment Theft (KTTC)

The value of the stolen equipment is just over $53,000.

Deputies are investigating the incident.

If you know who may be involved, you’re asked to call the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

