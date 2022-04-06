Suspect wanted in Stewartville surveying company equipment theft
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Deputies are looking for a suspect accused of stealing equipment from a surveying company in Stewartville.
The theft happened sometime between January 1 and April 4 of this year.
An employee, who does not work during that time frame, was returning to his company-owned pickup truck in the 300 block of 2nd Street Northwest on Tuesday, April 5 when he noticed five company items were missing.
The value of the stolen equipment is just over $53,000.
Deputies are investigating the incident.
If you know who may be involved, you’re asked to call the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
