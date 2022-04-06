State allocates $15,000 to mental health agency to bring services to schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After transitioning between distanced-learning, hybrid-learning and in-person learning, there is a growing concern for teachers and students experiencing mental health issues.

“We’re in the middle of a mental health crisis, so they are seeing and we are seeing more mental health crises than we have in a really long time,” Fernbrook Family Center school-based services specialist Ashley Kimmell said.

The Minnesota Department of Human services is now awarding more than 50 grants to mental health agencies across the state to provide services directly to schools. It’s called school-linked behavior grants.

One of these agency is Fernbrook Family Center. The center received $15,000 to allocate its services among 22 school districts.

“It also helps reduce any barriers that families have when receiving mental health services whether that be financial or transportation,” Kimmell said.

Zumbro-Mazeppa Public Schools is one of the school district receiving mental health services.

“Students’ support groups are their peers, their friends. The school system in general is a huge support for students, and in many cases that was disrupted over the last few years,” Zumbrota-Mazeppa Superintendent Michael Harvey said.

Not only can students receive mental health care, but teachers can also participate in staff support and wellness sessions where practitioners can provide support and guidance to teachers experiencing mental health issues.

“Whether it be to talk about things that they’re experiencing in the classroom, things that their witnessing or just even deal with some of the stressors of their everyday life,” Kimmell said.

“They’ve been under a lot of stress the last few years as well. So that’s very helpful to our teaching staff and that helps students,” Harvey said.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa received another grant from the Southeast Service Co-op to fund another mental health initiative where students can receive care digitally through a service and software provided at their schools.

