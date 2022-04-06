St. Cloud man sentenced to prison for wire fraud

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for food stamp and COVID-19 wire fraud.

According to the United States Department of Justice District of Minnesota, Hared Nur Jibril, 60, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $4,187,999.72 in restitution.

Court documents show Jibril owned and operated Hormud Meat and Grocery Market located in St. Cloud, Minnesota from 2009 through 2021.

In 2009, Jibril completed the application and signed the required certifications for the Hormud Market to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). At that time Hormud Market was also authorized as a Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) vendor.

The SNAP and WIC programs are run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in collaboration with the states. Both programs required Jibril to periodically recertify compliance.

From 2018 through 2021, Jibril and other employees of Hormud Market defrauded the USDA by exchanging SNAP and WIC benefits for cash and ineligible items including, phone minutes, personal care products, and prepared food from Jibril’s adjoining restaurant. The scheme resulted in a loss amount of more than $4.1 million to the SNAP and WIC programs.

During the spring and summer of 2020, Minnesota provided unemployment insurance benefits to help individuals who had lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that time, Jibril applied to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for unemployment benefits, falsely claiming that he had been laid off from work due to COVID-19.

DEED granted his application for benefits, and in total, Jabril received more than $32,724 in unemployment assistance from the United States Department of the Treasury.

Jibril pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud in December 2021. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.