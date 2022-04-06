Advertisement

Scattered rain and snow showers continue through Friday

Wintry weather lingers into Friday; Warmer weather by the weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This spring weather-maker will continue to linger in the upper Midwest through Friday of this week. Isolated to scattered rain and snow showers will continue overnight Wednesday through Friday morning.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Estimated rainfall amounts across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa have ranged from 0.10-0.50″. Some isolated areas north of I-90 have seen amounts just north of 0.50″, I do expect these totals to continue to grow through Friday morning.

Thursday's forecast
Thursday's forecast(KTTC)

Rain and snow showers will stay isolated to scattered through the evening Thursday. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor with most areas staying less than 1″. Some isolated areas could see an inch of accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces. Winds will be an issue through the day Thursday. They’ll be out of the northwest around 15-25 mph with gusts reaching near 30 mph at times.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will rebound nicely this upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the middle 40s Saturday with sunny skies. Then temperatures warm even more on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s! The 50s should stick around through the middle of next week as we work in a chance of rain by Wednesday.

Nick

