Project leaders discuss summer road construction across area

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Project leaders from the city of Rochester, MnDOT and Olmsted County gather Wed. morning to unveil different road construction projects set to begin this spring and summer.

The project leaders said even though it seems like there are a lot of projects across the area, this year is comparable to other years.

Projects range from resurfacing roads in Olmsted County and adding roundabouts, to the MnDOT project of reconstructing the stretch of Hwy 52 N from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls.

In Rochester, construction will continue with North Broadway Avenue alleyways and side streets, and the completion of the Elton Hills Bridge.

Project leaders urge drivers to be patient while construction is going on, and to plan ahead and be cautious.

To learn about all of the city of Rochester projects, visit its project website.

To learn about all of the Olmsted County projects, visit its project website.

To learn about all of the MnDOT projects, visit its project website

