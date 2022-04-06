Advertisement

Officer wounded, suspect dead after Minnesota shooting

A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) --Authorities say a gunman is dead and a police officer is seriously wounded after a shooting in suburban Minneapolis.

Roseville officers responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday night. Police say the suspect shot at police and neighboring homes, striking an officer.

Police said early Wednesday that the officer was hospitalized for a serious gunshot wound. The suspect was also taken to a hospital, where police say the 53-year-old man was pronounced dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man was fatally wounded in the shooting, which is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chip shots opens its doors
Chip Shots to open doors Saturday in old Shopko North building
Ayub Iman
VERDICT: Ayub Iman found guilty
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
White House to extend student loan pause through August
knife with police lights
Rochester man arrested for assault after apartment stabbing
Police Lights from MGN
Rochester business damaged after attempted burglary, suspect at large

Latest News

Minnesota Twins logo.
Minnesota Twins home opener postponed
Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa hiring for summer
Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa hiring for summer
Conservation Corps recruiting
Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa recruiting for summer jobs
Silver Lake in Rochester, MN
Community input needed for proposed Silver Lake project