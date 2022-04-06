Advertisement

Nominations open for Farmfest Woman of the Year Award

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Farmfest Woman of the Year Award.

The award honors hard-working female farmers from across Minnesota.

To be eligible, nominees must be 18 years of age or older and demonstrate not only an impact on the farm, but also a positive impact on their community.

The Woman Farmer of the Year will receive a $1,000 cash prize along with recognition of all her hard work and accomplishments.

Nominations are due by May 20.

To nominate someone for the Woman of the Year Award or to learn more information, visit Farmfest’s website.

Farmfest will be held from Aug. 2-4 in Redwood County.

