Minnesota Twins home opener postponed

Minnesota Twins logo.
Minnesota Twins logo.(MGN)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) – Twins fans will have to wait one more day before opening day at Target Field. The Twins have postponed the 2022 opening day game to Friday because of the forecasted weather.

The Twins were scheduled to have it’s opening day game against the Seattle Mariners at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

The ball club says in a news release that all of the opening day festivities and game will happen on Friday.

Game time on Friday will be at 3:10 p.m. against Seattle. Gates will open at 1 p.m.

