Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings wins Coach of the Year

BOSTON (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings was announced as the recipient of the Spencer Penrose Award Wednesday.

The award is presented to the top coach in Division I Men’s Ice Hockey, as voted on by his peers.

Hastings has now won the award three times in his career, joining Len Ceglarski (Clarkson and Boston College), Charlie Holt (New Hampshire) and Jack Parker (Boston University) as the only coaches in history to have won the Spencer Penrose Award three times in their careers.

In addition, Hastings won the award after previously winning it last season.

Hastings has led the Mavericks to a 37-5-0 record heading into Thursday’s Frozen Four matchup against the Minnesota Gophers.

No team in the country has won more games over the last 10 years than Minnesota State. Over that time, all with Hastings in charge, MSU compiled a record of 273-94-24 for a national-best .727 winning percentage.

In Hastings’ time at Minnesota State, the Mavericks have hoisted the MacNaughton Cup seven times in eight years (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022) and have won four league postseason tournament titles (2014, 2015, 2019, 2022). In addition, the team has qualified for the NCAA Tournament seven times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) with Hastings at the helm.

In addition to leading the Mavericks this season, Hastings was an assistant on the Team USA coaching staff that competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Mike Hastings will lead the Minnesota State Mavericks against Bob Motzko’s Minnesota Gophers for a chance to play in the national championship game against the winner of the Michigan-Denver game. The puck will drop between the Mavericks and Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with the game being broadcast on ESPNU.

